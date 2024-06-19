HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $9.88 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,486,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $891.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $894.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $790.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $723.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

