HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

