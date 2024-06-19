HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,134,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $602.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.58. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $604.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

