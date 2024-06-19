HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,189 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COO opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

