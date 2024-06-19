HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,059 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.