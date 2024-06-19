HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Bank of America upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

