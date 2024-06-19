HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after buying an additional 111,320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

VTLE stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

