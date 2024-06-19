Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($34.94) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,225 ($28.27).
In related news, insider Riad Mishlawi acquired 736 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($25.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.44 ($18,507.55). 30.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
