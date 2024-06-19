Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Irene Becklund Sells 472 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $11,375.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Irene Becklund sold 943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $13,673.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,476.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

