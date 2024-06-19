Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 2.8%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $24.41. 5,902,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 6,955,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,476.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 880,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,057,669. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

