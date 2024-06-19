Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Up 9.1% in May

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

