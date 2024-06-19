Holdco Nuvo Group D.G (NASDAQ:NUVO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.66. 47,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,647,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Stock Down 0.9 %
Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Company Profile
LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is based in West Hollywood, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Holdco Nuvo Group D.G
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holdco Nuvo Group D.G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.