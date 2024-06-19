Hollings Renton Sells 1,950 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $625.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.33. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 49,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 499.0% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 224,548 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

ANAB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

