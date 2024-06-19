Hollings Renton Sells 1,950 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $625.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.33. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 49,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 499.0% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 224,548 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

ANAB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

