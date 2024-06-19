Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HOLI opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.