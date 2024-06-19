Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $213.23. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.55 and a 200-day moving average of $200.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

