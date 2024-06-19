H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.37. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after purchasing an additional 558,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in H&R Block by 30.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,614,000 after purchasing an additional 758,827 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 110.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,208,000 after buying an additional 1,453,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after buying an additional 79,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $82,605,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

