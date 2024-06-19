Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,066,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,907,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,668.0 days.

Hulic Stock Performance

Hulic stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Hulic has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Get Hulic alerts:

Hulic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.