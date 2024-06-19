IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $79.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of IAC opened at $46.03 on Friday. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in IAC by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

