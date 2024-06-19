ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $77,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,529,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,123,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

