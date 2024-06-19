ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $82,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
