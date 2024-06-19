ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.
Insider Activity at Kroger
In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
