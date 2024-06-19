ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 7.8% in May

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ICL Group by 103.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

