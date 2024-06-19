iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

