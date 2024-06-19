Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $7.06. Ideal Power shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 36,686 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ideal Power from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ideal Power

Ideal Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 3,560.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.50% of Ideal Power worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.