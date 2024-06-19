Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,241,500 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 7,663,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,194.4 days.

Idorsia Stock Performance

Shares of IDRSF stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

