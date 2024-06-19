Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,241,500 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 7,663,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,194.4 days.
Idorsia Stock Performance
Shares of IDRSF stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.
Idorsia Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Idorsia
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.