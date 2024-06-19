IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CEO Fred Schwarzer Sells 4,164 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 397,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 628,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

