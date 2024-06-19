IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Misbah Tahir Sells 1,570 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $11,900.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %
IGM Biosciences stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
