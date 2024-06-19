Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.85.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $4,450,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

