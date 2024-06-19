Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 739 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $110,761.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,461.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, April 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 8,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $1,166,160.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $59,112.60.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,208 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $153,355.60.

NASDAQ PI opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.10.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

