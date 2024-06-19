Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,100 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 837,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,105,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 199,879 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,398,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 844,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 226,500 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 652,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 525,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

