Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
In related news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Inogen by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Inogen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
