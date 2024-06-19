Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Activity at Inogen

In related news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Inogen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Inogen by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Inogen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INGN

Inogen Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.