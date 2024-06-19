Insider Buying: Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Buys 19,090 Shares of Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 19,090 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,717 ($47.23) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($901,620.46).

Lloyd Pitchford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of Experian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.25), for a total value of £2,076,219.60 ($2,638,144.35).

Experian Trading Up 0.8 %

EXPN opened at GBX 3,720 ($47.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,497.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,357.60. Experian plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,796 ($48.23). The firm has a market cap of £33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,611.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19.

Experian Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,466.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.13) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,442 ($43.74).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

