Insider Buying: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Acquires 2,186 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White acquired 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,792.52 ($2,277.66).
Funding Circle Stock Performance
FCH opened at GBX 84.38 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.80 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.79. The company has a market capitalization of £279.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.64 and a beta of 0.88.
Funding Circle Company Profile
