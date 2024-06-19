Insider Buying: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Acquires 2,186 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White acquired 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,792.52 ($2,277.66).

Funding Circle Stock Performance

FCH opened at GBX 84.38 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.80 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.79. The company has a market capitalization of £279.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

