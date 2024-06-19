Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires 104 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 104 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($191.61).

Lynda Shillaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Lynda Shillaw bought 113 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.29 ($190.97).

Harworth Group Stock Performance

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £459.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.91 and a beta of 0.74. Harworth Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.86).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.