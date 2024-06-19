Insider Buying: Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) CEO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) CEO Justin Jacobs purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NGS opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

