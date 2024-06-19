Insider Selling: CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Sells 20,972 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $1,962,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CAVA Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CAVA opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 232.66. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 194.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
