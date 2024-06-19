Insider Selling: Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Sells 10,347 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($32,868.49).

Crest Nicholson Stock Down 1.5 %

CRST stock opened at GBX 244.60 ($3.11) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 255 ($3.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £628.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3,494.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,285.71%.

CRST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.22) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.40 ($2.91).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

