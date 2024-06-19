Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Cut by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. 13D Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% during the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 83,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $58,687,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $205.03 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $212.44. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.18.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

