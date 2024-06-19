InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 11.2 %

NYSE NSPR opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.95. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.