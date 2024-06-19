International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.5%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $167.50 and last traded at $168.28. Approximately 570,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,537,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 198.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.4% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.