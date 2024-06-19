International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 215 ($2.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 168.05 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.36. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 137 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 187.65 ($2.38).

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

