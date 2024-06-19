Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $480.09 and last traded at $479.57. Approximately 6,637,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 41,492,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.19.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.82.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.