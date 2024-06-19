Investors Purchase High Volume of Celsius Call Options (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 54,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,634 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 638,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after acquiring an additional 193,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 163.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Celsius by 251.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

