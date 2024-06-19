Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp.’s (NASDAQ:IROHU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 24th

Iron Horse Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:IROHU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 24th. Iron Horse Acquisitions had issued 6,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $61,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance

IROHU stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Horse Acquisitions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $659,000.

About Iron Horse Acquisitions

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

