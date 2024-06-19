Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Daniel Borges Sells 3,095 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IRM opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 134.59, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $761,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after buying an additional 1,077,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $367,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

