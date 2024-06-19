iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,872,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $202,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,718,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 443.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,736,000 after buying an additional 2,089,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.