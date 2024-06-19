iShares Gold Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 37,609 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 772% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,312 put options.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

