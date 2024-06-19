iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.23. 49,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 45,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,568,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

