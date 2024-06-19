iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,599,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after buying an additional 2,464,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

