iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lowered by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

